Transfer Rumors 2018: Chelsea Will Reportedly Consider Eden Hazard-Sergio Agüero Swap

Reuters/Andrew Yates Manchester City's Sergio Agüero celebrates scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick against Leicester City, Feb. 10, 2018.

A blockbuster swap deal may be on the horizon if Manchester City make an approach for Eden Hazard this summer.

According to the Daily Star's Paul Hetherington, Chelsea are reportedly willing to allow Hazard to join City. However, they are only willing to negotiate if Sergio Agüero is involved in the deal.

"They wouldn't want to sell him to a Premier League title rival and would only consider doing so if Hazard asked to go - and City were prepared to include goal-king Aguero in the deal," Hetherington said in his report.

A swap deal involving Hazard-Agüero should grab the headlines, but ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley does not think it is going to happen. "I think Chelsea's need for an Aguero is more than City's need for a Hazard. City have got umpteen players of kind of that position," Burley said, via the Express.

"I don't see that happening. If Hazard goes I think eventually he will leave England, probably Spain he'll go too. I don't see Sergio Aguero leaving City for Chelsea," he continued.

Burley makes a good point. City do not really need to add Hazard. They already have the most formidable attacking line-up in the Premier League with Agüero, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané, Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, and İlkay Gündoğan on their squad. In fact, some would argue that they currently have the best collection of attacking players in the world.

City are better off keeping Agüero right now even if he is planning to leave once his contract expires in 2019. As noted by a handful of pundits, Hazard will likely head for Spain to join Real Madrid if he does leave Chelsea.

Hazard's father, Thierry, even told Le Soir that his son was waiting for the reigning La Liga to make a move. That is why he still has not signed a new deal with Chelsea.