Transfer Rumors 2018: Érik Lamela Reportedly Open to Leaving Spurs for Inter Milan

Reuters/Maxim Zmeyev Livepic Tottenham's Érik Lamela in action against CSKA Moscow, Sept. 27, 2016.

Érik Lamela might return to Italy this summer after a five-year stint at Tottenham.

According to according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Lamela, and the Argentine attacking midfielder is open to a move as well. However, the club will have to overcome several obstacles if they want to bring him to the San Siro this summer.

Lamela's current contract is set to expire following the season, but The Guardian's David Hytner has reported that Spurs have the option to extend his contract by a year, and they are may trigger it to keep him in north London.

As of the moment, Tottenham have not indicated that they are willing to part ways with Lamela.

Furthermore, Inter are expected to limit their transfer spendings this summer in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. That means the club may not have enough money left to make a move for Lamela if they sign Rafinha and João Cancelo.

Rafinha and Cancelo are currently on loan from Barcelona and Valencia until the end of the season, but Inter want to turn their loan spells into permanent deals in the summer. According to Calciomercato, Inter will reportedly have to pay €35 million plus another three million euros in bonuses for Rafinha, and Cancelo is expected to cost another €35 million.

Inter will have to sort that out first before they pursue Lamela.

In any case, Lamela will likely welcome a change of scenery because he hasn't seen much action since he returned from the hip injury he suffered last season.

"Pochettino has hardly given Lamela the kind of game time he had prior to his injury, and that could see him become disillusioned in north London sooner rather than later," Will Butcher said in his column for HITC.

"But with the signing of Lucas Moura perhaps pushing Lamela down the pecking order, with the likes of Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen all vying for a spot in attacking midfield, Lamela could be tempted by a move to Inter Milan," he continued.