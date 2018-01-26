Transfer Rumors 2018: Gremio Star Luan Vieira Dismisses Claim He's Heading to Liverpool

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine) General view of Anfield before Liverpool's match against Manchester United, Oct. 17, 2016.

Sorry Liverpool fans, Luan Vieira's not joining the Reds this month.

Previous reports have linked the Gremio forward to a move to Anfield with the club allegedly preparing to trigger his €18 million (around £16 million) release clause before the winter transfer window closes at the end of this month.

However, Luan has come out and refuted the claims that Liverpool have made an approach to sign him during a recent press conference.

"If I knew, I wouldn't hide. I always said that I would leave it to Gremio and to my agent, and if they had something concrete, they should talk to me," Luan said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"No one has come to me so there is nothing. It has to be good for me, it has to be good for Gremio. I will not rush to want to leave soon, just like in the middle of last year," he continued.

"What I know is that I want to play the next game as soon as possible here at Gremio," he added.

Well, that's quite unfortunate because he would have been a good addition to Liverpool. He is relatively unproven on the world stage, but the club can easily afford his release clause.

Luan may not be joining Liverpool in January, but the club has been keeping an eye on him in recent months. That means there's still a possibility he may follow the footsteps of fellow Brazilians Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Leiva and join the Reds someday.

In any case, the Reds are loaded up front with Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Behind the trio, Liverpool also have Daniel Sturridge (if he stays), Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and Ben Woodburn struggling to earn more game time on the pitch.

Liverpool don't need Luan right now. But he's an interesting long-term transfer target.