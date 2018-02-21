Transfer Rumors 2018: Inter Milan, A.C. Milan Interested in Signing Mario Balotelli

Reuters/Eric Gaillard Nice's Mario Balotelli in action against AS Monaco, Jan. 16, 2018.

Mario Balotelli may get the chance to return to his native Italy this summer.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, A.C. Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in bringing Balotelli back to the San Siro this summer.

Apparently, both clubs seem to think that he is ready to leave Nice in the offseason after he was shown a yellow card by referee Nicolas Rainville for complaining about the racist abuse he received from the home crowd during their 3-2 defeat at Dijon earlier this month.

"The anger at his treatment has only served to increase the frustrations for Balotelli, who has revived his career in Nice to such an extent he is on the verge of an international return for Italy," McGrath said in his report.

"Last month it was claimed in Italy that Juventus were looking at a way to sign the former Manchester City striker at the end of the season. And now AC Milan and Inter Milan have both shown interest in bringing him back to the San Siro in the summer," he continued.

Well, that is an interesting claim because Balotelli had been the target of racist chanting numerous times during his time in Italy. Juventus had to play a home match behind closed doors when their fans did it in 2009, and a game between Milan and AS Roma was delayed back in 2013 when Balotelli threatened to leave the pitch because of the racial abuse he received at the hands of the visiting supporters.

In fact, Inter were fined €50,000 in 2013 when their fans were found guilty of racially abusing the striker.

In any case, Balotelli would be a great addition for both clubs. Inter could use another proven striker to take some of the goal-scoring load off Mauro Icardi's shoulders, and Milan need another player who could get them goals regularly.