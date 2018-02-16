Transfer Rumors 2018: Juventus Interested in Gunners Midfielder Jack Wilshere

Reuters/John Sibley Arsenal's Jack Wilshere celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea, Jan. 3, 2018

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere seems to have caught the eye of the reigning Serie A champions.

According to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, Juventus have reportedly made an inquiry for the English footballer.

Juventus can sign Wilshere on a free transfer once his current contract expires this summer, but the Mirror's John Cross has reported that the Italian giants will likely miss out on their target because the midfielder is set to sign a new contract with the Gunners to extend his stay in north London.

"They are set to be disappointed though, because the England international is ready to sign a new deal to stay at the Emirates — despite the Gunners' opening offer representing a basic-wage pay-cut on his current terms," Cross said in his report.

"A fit and firing Wilshere would be great value as a free-agent signing, but it is understood he is keen to commit himself at Arsenal," he continued.

"The lifelong Gunner is currently on £110,000-a-week, and Arsenal have offered a deal worth around £90,000-a-week but with big incentives linked to success and appearances because of his lengthy injury record," he added.

Wilshere's career has not panned out quite as well as Gunners fans would have hoped. The Stevenage-born midfielder was once hailed as England's "great white hope" as he rose through the ranks of the club's academy and made his Premier League debut at the age of 16 years, and many thought he would eventually develop into a world-class footballer.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández even called him the "future of English football" a few years ago. However, Wilshere has had to deal with injury problems throughout his career, and he never managed to fulfill his potential.

Right now, Juventus are probably better off pursuing Liverpool's Emre Can because of his ability to perform in a defensive midfield role. And, he is also healthier than Wilshere.