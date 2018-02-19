Transfer Rumors 2018: Juventus Reportedly Eyeing Paris Saint-Germain Defender Thomas Meunier

Reuters/Francois Lenoir Belgium's Thomas Meunier celebrates scoring their seventh goal against Gibraltar with Eden Hazard, Aug. 31, 2017.

Juventus seem to be in the market for a new full-back.

According to Italian football site Calciomercato, the reigning Serie A champions have reportedly begun negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of Thomas Meunier. However, talks have stalled due to the Belgian right-back's price tag.

Apparently, Meunier is valued at between €35 and €40 million (£31 and £36 million) by the French giants. That price is quite steep for a player who has struggled to break into the first team at Paris Saint-Germain. Meunier would be a welcome addition to the Juventus defense. But, he is certainly not worth that much unless Juventus are desperate.

With Alex Sandro, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Stephan Lichtsteiner facing an uncertain future in Turin, Juventus have to do their due diligence and explore their options before the transfer window reopens in the summer. However, at the moment, they are better off pursuing someone else. Still, the situation may change in the offseason if Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to lower their asking price for the full-back.

Meanwhile, football agent Federico Pastorello has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will be wearing black and white next season. "Juve tried to sign Emre Can in January, but from what I hear, he is certainly going to be their player next season," Pastorello said in an interview with Rai Sport, via Football Italia.

"The rumours I am party to say that the player wants to join Juventus. I think it's wise, because Juve are certainly the most international Italian club at the moment. Emre Can would be a great addition, as he is a player worth €40m on the market, so getting him for free deserves credit," he continued.

Last week, Liverpool great Steven Gerrard also said the German footballer was set to leave the club in the summer to join Juventus.