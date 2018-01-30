Transfer Rumors 2018: LA Galaxy Interested in Signing Manchester United Forward Zlatan Ibrahimović

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic) Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimović scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Everton, April 4, 2017.

Zlatan Ibrahimović could be heading to the United States after his stint with Manchester United.

According to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, the Los Angeles Galaxy are closing in on a deal to sign the Swedish goal-scoring machine after his contract expires in the summer. However, he also cautioned that the deal isn't done yet.

"Sources have also said that Ibrahimovic, if he does indeed make the move, will be signed with the help of targeted allocation money, which means he will not take up a designated player spot. It's unclear at this point whether sponsors or other sources are kicking in money to augment Ibrahimovic's salary," Carlisle wrote in his report.

Ibrahimović has been linked to a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) for some time now, but he never made the switch.

The Swedish striker is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the game and he has won 13 league titles with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, A.C. Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Ajax. Juventus were stripped of their league titles during the 2004–05 and 2005–06 seasons, though, so some would argue that he only won 11 league titles during his career.

Ibrahimović failed to help the Red Devils win a Premier League title last season, but he was instrumental in their Europa League and League Cup successes.

Simply put, Ibrahimović has always made an impact wherever he plays and he will give the Galaxy a huge boost should the deal push through.

Meanwhile, United manager José Mourinho has recently told reporters that he wouldn't stand in Ibrahimović's way if the forward wants to move to MLS.

"Zlatan is in the last year of his contract. If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country, we are here to help and to create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult," Mourinho said, via Sky Sports.