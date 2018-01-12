(Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay) RB Leipzig's Naby Keïta (L) in action with Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri, Aug. 19, 2017.

Naby Keïta may be heading to Anfield after all this month.

According to German news outlet Bild, RB Leipzig are willing to let Keïta join Liverpool in January if the Reds agree to pay an additional €15 to €20 million (around £13 to £18 million) for the Guinean midfielder.

Keïta was supposed to stay in Leipzig until the end of the season after the two clubs have already agreed on a deal in excess of £50 million (his release clause plus an undisclosed premium) in August 2017, but Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona has left Liverpool with a gaping hole in midfield.

However, Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhüttl has continued to play down the chances of Keïta leaving in the middle of the season.

"The situation hasn't changed," Hasenhüttl said during a press conference ahead of Leipzig's match against FC Schalke 04 this Saturday, via the Telegraph. "We have always said that there's no reason to let Keita leave early and that's the way it will be. Keita will play against Schalke this weekend and hopefully he will play well. That is the only thing I am interested in," he added.

Still, several reports have come out saying that Keïta looked listless during a recent training session for their game against Schalke, and the Guardian's Ed Aarons has reported that the midfielder is scheduled to meet Leipzig officials before the weekend.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can accelerate Keïta's move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, the Reds have also been linked to midfielder Thomas Lemar recently and AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has admitted that they can't really stop him from leaving if their valuation is met.

"Things happen that even a club like Monaco cannot say no to. It happened to Liverpool [with Coutinho]. Things are as they are. The numbers today are incredibly big. Everything can change. The things I can say today are not true tomorrow," Jardim said on Thursday, according to the Guardian.