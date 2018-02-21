Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester City In The Mix To Sign Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic Liverpool's Emre Can in action against Manchester City, March 19, 2017.

Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on Liverpool's Emre Can.

Citing a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, several publications have indicated that the Premier League leaders are prepared to go head-to-head with Juventus and Real Madrid for the signature of the German midfielder once his contract expires in the summer.

"Turin's Tuttosport says Juve face stiff competition to lock down Can to a rock solid pre-contract agreement. While some agents have insisted the agreement is in place, it's emerged that Can is also fielding interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Spanish giants Real Madrid," Carlos Volcano wrote in his report for Tribal Football.

"City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Can and believes he can be a natural replacement for the departing Yaya Toure. Real, meanwhile, are seeking to rejuvenate their squad this summer and see Can's energy as an option in midfield," he continued.

Can is likely viewed as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho as well. He is primarily a defensive midfielder, but he is also versatile enough to play centre-back, full-back, and attacking midfielder. The German footballer should get the opportunity to challenge for a spot in the first team if he agrees to join City.

Of course, City will have to outbid Juventus and Real Madrid if they want to land Can, and it should be noted that Liverpool still have not given up hope of signing him to a new deal.

At the moment, observers believe Juventus are still the favorites to sign Can since they have been pursuing him for months now, and they can also guarantee him more game time.

In other news, Belgian newspaper Voetbal Belgie has reported that City have been monitoring Anderlecht's Eliot Matazo, and they are expected to make a push to sign him this summer if he turns down a professional contract with his current club.