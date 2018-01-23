Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester City Interested in Lille Midfielder Boubakary Soumaré

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic) Etihad Stadium before Manchester City's match against Manchester United, April 27, 2017.

Manchester City are reportedly pursuing a young footballer who has been dubbed the "new Paul Pogba" because of his strength and mobility.

According to The Sun, City have stepped up their efforts to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré as they see him as a potential replacement for Yaya Touré. However, they may have to move fast because Everton and Leicester City are interested in the French teenager as well.

"Manchester City chief Brian Marwood watched the 18-year-old against Rennes on Wednesday evening," Mike McGrath said in his report for The Sun.

"Scouts have been stunned with the youngster's box-to-box displays. And he is expected to eventually play for the French national team after going through the age groups," he added.

Soumaré signed a three-year deal joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain's academy last summer and it didn't take him long to break into their first team.

The similarities in Soumaré's and Pogba's style of play are undeniable. But he is unlikely to play much if he joins City because their squad is just loaded. Touré hasn't even seen much action this season as Fernandinho continues to play an integral role in the club's success.

Still, the French midfielder has a bright future and he may develop into a world-class box-to-box midfielder in the next couple of years. City may as well sign him now because he's starting to draw a lot of interest from other clubs.

"Soumare, who is valued at £35m by Lille, would be unlikely to break into the City first-team just yet, but with Lille eager to keep him on loan at the club until the summer, it may be possible to find a solution which suits everybody," Nick Wright said in his report for Sky Sports.

Soumaré shouldn't have a problem filling the role left behind by Touré once the Ivorian midfielder's contract expires at end of the season.