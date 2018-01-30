Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester City Plotting £150 Million Move for Eden Hazard

(Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls Livepic) Chelsea's Eden Hazard (R) in action with Bournemouth's Simon Francis, Dec. 26, 2016.

Looks like Real Madrid will face some competition for Eden Hazard's signature this offseason.

According to the Mirror's Simon Mullock, Manchester City are reportedly lining up a £150-million bid for the Belgian forward, and they are willing to give him a £300,000-a-week deal with another £50,000 in add-ons to convince him to make the move north.

That's an interesting claim because City are one of the few clubs that can go head-to-head with Real Madrid financially, and Hazard will definitely give them an edge over their opponents. But as noted by manager Pep Guardiola in a recent interview, the club's brass doesn't really want to spend too much to sign a single player.

"City are not so different from other clubs. There are salaries we cannot pay. There are transfers we cannot afford," Guardiola said, according to the Guardian.

"Maybe it will happen in the future but so far we have not spent £100m on one player, or £90m or £80m. We cannot pay that right now, they tell me. That is the truth," he added.

Well, Guardiola did say that it may happen in the future. However, the Telegraph's Matt Law has reported that Chelsea are expected to reject any bid from City no matter how much they offered because the Blues don't want Hazard to join one of their league rivals.

"Hazard wants to weigh up his options, but it seems Chelsea's stance will effectively leave him with the choice of staying put or waiting for Real to make a bid," Law said in his report.

That's unfortunate.

In any case, City don't really have to sign the Belgian footballer anyway because they already have a formidable attacking lineup with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sané and David Silva on their squad.