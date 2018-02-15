Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester City Reportedly Eyeing Sporting Lisbon's Rafael Leão

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic Etihad Stadium before Manchester City's match against Manchester United, April 27, 2017.

With their financial muscle, Manchester City can go after anyone they want when the transfer window reopens in the summer. However, the Premier League leaders seem to be keeping an eye on an 18-year-old prospect from Portugal.

According to British football journalist Duncan Castles, City are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon's Rafael Leão. In his report, Castles also revealed that the Portuguese forward is under contract until 2022 and has a €60 million release clause.

"The English Premier League club — which has outspent all domestic and European rivals since Pep Guardiola's appointment as coach — has offered Sporting a fee of €25 million ($30.7 million) for the 18-year-old, according to sources familiar with the approach," Castles said.

"Aware of competing interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid for a forward whose technical qualities and 1.88m physique have seen leading scouts place his potential on the same level as Kylian Mbappe, Sporting have already fielded a series of inquiries over his availability," he continued.

First of all, it is probably not fair to compare Leão with Kylian Mbappé at this point in their careers because Mbappé was already scoring goals at a blistering rate in the French top flight when he was 18. Leão has attracted a lot of hype because of his performance with Sporting's reserve team, but he still has a lot to prove with the senior squad.

In any case, City have been on the lookout for young talent ever since Pep Guardiola took over, and the Spanish manager has displayed a willingness to give his younger players the chance to showcase their skills. Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sané have excelled under Guardiola, and Leão likely will as well if he continues to work hard.

Leão would be a good addition as long as City do not pay too much to sign him.