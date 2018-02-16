Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester City Reportedly Offering Ederson a New Contract

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Manchester City's Ederson celebrates after Gabriel Jesus scores their first goal against Stoke City, Oct. 14, 2017.

Ederson Moraes is about to get a significant pay increase.

According to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, Manchester City reportedly wants to reward Ederson with a new contract for his contributions as they continue their imperious march towards their third Premier League title.

"Etihad chiefs want to reward him with fresh terms, upping his lowly £70,000-a-week wages. He is contracted until 2022, but Guardiola believes he can be City's number one for nearly the next decade," Cutts said in his report.

"The club is already looking at giving Ederson a new deal at the club," a source within the club told The Sun.

"He was an expensive purchase but has been worth every penny. He has delighted Pep how quickly he's settled in. There is not a rush on him but the club will make sure he is looked after in the long-term," the source added.

A lot of people had questioned the wisdom of spending £34 million to bring in Ederson from S.L. Benfica last summer, but he has proved the doubters wrong by conceding only 20 goals in 27 league games this season. He has also kept 11 clean sheets.

Experts and fans alike have praised the Brazilian goalkeeper's unflappable composure with the ball at his feet, and he happens to be an excellent passer as well.

Ederson's importance to City cannot be overstated. With him manning the fort, the Premier League leaders have only lost one domestic match, and that was against Liverpool and their high-pressing style of play.

Aside from Ederson, City are expected to tie Gabriel Jesus to a new contract as well at the end of the season. The Brazilian forward has been impressive in his first full season at City.

Wingers Leroy Sané and Raheem Sterling will also receive improve contracts in the near future, per Cutts.