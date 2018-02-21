Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester United Eyeing Move for Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos

Reuters/Leon Kuegeler Real Madrid's Toni Kroos during training, Sept. 25, 2017.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing a world-class holding midfielder to Old Trafford this offseason as a replacement for Michael Carrick.

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, the Red Devils have identified Real Madrid star Toni Kroos as their top transfer target this summer.

"While he is seen as a key player at the Bernabeu, word has got around the top European clubs that the Champions League holders will make some high-profile sales in the summer, as they seek to overhaul their squad and buy a huge star. United are thereby willing to test how resistant they would be to selling Kroos," Delaney wrote in his report.

"The 28-year-old is also precisely the kind of holding passer that Mourinho wants to succeed the retiring Michael Carrick, and ideally sit between Nemanja Matic and Pogba in the centre," he continued.

With Kroos in central midfield, Red Devils manager José Mourinho can finally play Paul Pogba in his preferred position further up the pitch. Earlier this month, Mourinho also admitted that adding midfielder was their top priority in the offseason.

United fans would love to see a player of his caliber join the club. However, it should be noted that Real Madrid have given no indication that they are willing to part ways with Kroos to finance the moves they want to make in the offseason.

Many believe that the German footballer is just too valuable to Los Blancos, and a potential move seems unlikely at the moment. Still, anything can happen because Real Madrid have already shown that they are willing to let go of key players even if they are still in their prime.

In any case, some of the top clubs in Europe are expected to pursue Kroos if he is available, so United will likely have to outbid them if they want to sign the German midfielder.