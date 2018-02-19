Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester United Given Mauro Icardi Transfer Boost by Agent Mino Raiola

Reuters/Alberto Lingria Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring their third goal against Cagliari Calcio, Nov. 25, 2017.

Manchester United have just been handed a boost in their rumored pursuit of Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.

According to Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport, super-agent Mino Raiola has reportedly approached the Argentine striker to convince him to make the switch to United this summer. The Red Devils' chances of signing Icardi would increase significantly if he is represented by Raiola because they have had a close relationship with him in recent years, and he represents Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Sergio Romero at United.

The report says that Icardi has turned down Raiola's offer to represent him, but the agent is unlikely to give up that easily. "Despite being turned away, Raiola has not given up hope in securing a new client," Harry Howes wrote in his column for the Daily Star. "And if he convinces Icardi to work with him, Raiola could tempt another attacker to Old Trafford," he added.

At the moment, Icardi is represented by his wife, Wanda Nara, and reports have indicated that they are currently working on a new deal to extend his stay at Inter. Per Corriere dello Sport, Inter are reportedly looking to increase Icardi's annual salary by almost two million euros, from €4.7 million to €6.5 million per season. In exchange, they want to remove the release clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has recently hinted that they are not in any hurry to lock up Icardi to a new long-term contract.

"Regarding the renewal I have always said that there are no problems with him. We have a long contract and he has expressed a desire to see if the conditions permit us to do something different. There have been no particular requests from neither him nor his entourage. When the time is right we will do what we need to do," Ausilio said, according to SempreInter.