Reuters/Lee Smith Leicester City's Harry Maguire in action against Sheffield United, Aug. 22, 2017.

It seems the two Manchester clubs are set to go head-to-head off the pitch once the transfer window reopens this summer.

According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, Manchester United are reportedly preparing to battle Manchester City for the signature of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

"United have joined City in the chase for Leicester defender Maguire setting up a summer tug-of-war between the two big Manchester rivals and bosses Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola," Kajumba wrote in his report.

"Mourinho ruled out adding any attacking players to his squad when the transfer window reopens following Alexis Sanchez's arrival but is aiming to improve his central defensive options and has been impressed by £50m-rated Maguire," he continued.

"City have been monitoring Maguire all season and though £57m Aymeric Laporte arrived from Athletic Bilbao last month they also remain interested in the Leicester man," he added.

Maguire left Hull City and joined the Foxes last summer for £17 million, but his value has increased significantly since then because of the impressive season he has had so far. Per Kajumba, the English defender is currently valued at £50 million.

Both clubs actually have a bit of a logjam at center-back at the moment. The Red Devils have Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelöf, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Chris Smalling, and Phil Jones vying for playing time at the position, but they are reportedly looking to unload some of those players in the offseason.

Maguire can actually come in and compete for a spot in the starting XI right away if he joins United because none of the aforementioned players are considered a lock to start at center-back.

Meanwhile, regular starts are going to be a little harder to come by for Maguire if he joins City because they already have John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, and Vincent Kompany (if he can stay healthy) on the squad.