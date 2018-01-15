Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2018: Club Preparing €500 Million Bid for Neymar

(Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier) Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar in action against Toulouse, Aug. 20, 2017.

Manchester United are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing one of the top footballers in the world today.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the Red Devils are prepared to go head-to-head with Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer.

Neymar just completed his world-record €222-million transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but the Brazilian star has already been linked to a move to Real Madrid as rumors of discontent began to surface.

However, the report says that Los Blancos are only willing to go as high as €400 million (around £355 million) to sign him. On the other hand, the Red Devils are reportedly willing to pay €500 million (around £444 million) to get Neymar.

Well, that's an interesting claim. Is Neymar really worth that much money?

Transfer fees have grown exponentially in the past few years, but that amount is simply astronomical. Are clubs really willing to spend that much for a single player?

It's interesting to note that the Red Devils were also interested in signing Neymar before he completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

In other news, Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário has criticized Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain by saying that he took a step in the wrong direction.

"On a sporting level, Neymar's decision is a step back but these are challenges that each person takes," Ronaldo said during a recent interview with former Brazil international Zico, via ESPN. "In my time I also played at Barcelona, and went to Inter Milan when the Italian league was much more competitive," he continued.

In any case, United are still a bigger club than Paris Saint-Germain no matter what some may say. So perhaps Neymar may be interested in making the switch to Old Trafford in the summer.