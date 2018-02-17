Transfer Rumors 2018: Manchester United Reportedly Made a Bid to Sign Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti

Reuters/Albert Gea Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury, Dec. 2, 2017

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti seems to have caught the eye of Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.

According to Catalan sports newspaper Sport, United has reportedly tried to sign the French centre-back during the winter transfer window. The report says that Red Devils manager José Mourinho was willing to pay Umtiti's €60 million (around £53million) release clause to bring him to Old Trafford, and they offered him a new contract worth six million euros (£5.3million) per year.

Unfortunately, United could not complete the transfer on time because Barcelona was prepared to offer him a new, improved contract if he stays.

"This winter he received an offer from Man United, who wanted to pay his release fee and give him a much better deal than he's getting at Barca. Barcelona directors spoke to him to get him to avoid the offer and Umtiti agreed, ignoring Jose Mourinho, who wanted him. The Portuguese coach had no problem paying his clause, given City bought Laporte for 65m and Liverpool spent 80 on Virgil Van Dijk," Albert Masnou said in his report for Sport.

"Barcelona wanted to give him a pay rise, but his demands are elevated because of the offer from United," he added. Umtiti would have been a great addition for the Red Devils this season because their centre-backs have struggled all season long.

Of course, a transfer is still possible in the summer if Barcelona fails to match the offer made by United. Who knows, Umtiti may be willing to make the switch to Manchester this summer if the Red Devils hand him a lucrative offer.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has confirmed that they want to sign a midfielder this offseason because Michael Carrick is set to retire.

Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini are facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford as well, so they may have to sign multiple midfielders in the summer.