Transfer Rumors 2018: Marouane Fellaini Reportedly Leaving Manchester United for Beşiktaş

Reuters/Phil Noble Livepic Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini celebrates after the game against Sunderland, Dec. 26, 2016.

Marouane Fellaini time at Manchester United may finally be coming to an end.

According to Turkish newspaper Fotomaç, Fellaini has reportedly agreed to join Beşiktaş on a free transfer once his current contract expires in the summer.

Players entering the final six months of their contracts are allowed to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs overseas, thus guaranteeing their transfers at the end of the season. Of course, it should be noted that this has not been verified yet, so readers are advised to take this report with a grain of salt.

Fellaini has not played much this season, and he is firmly behind Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matić and Ander Herrera on the depth chart. He is currently dealing with a serious knee injury, and he has been ruled out until the end of March.

However, Red Devils manager José Mourinho wants Fellaini to stay, and he has reportedly instructed the club's brass to do everything possible to retain the Belgian footballer. Unfortunately, the midfielder does not seem to be interested in signing a new contract with the club.

"Fellaini rejected United's last offer in September and talks with his agent have moved at a snail's pace since then. While it was agreed by Old Trafford officials that they would not sell in January, they appear to have failed in their attempts to keep him," Alex Martin said in his column for the Daily Mail.

"News of his reported departure is likely to infuriate Mourinho, who put Manchester United officials under pressure to retain the Belgian powerhouse after making it clear how much he values his services," he continued.

Fellaini would be a welcome addition to Beşiktaş if he is healthy. The Turkish powerhouse are one of the favorites to win the Süper Lig title every year, but they will have to strengthen their squad if they want to take on Europe's elite in the Champions League and Europa League tournaments.