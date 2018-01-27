(Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman) Brazil's Neymar in action with Japan's Makoto, Nov. 10, 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain may be willing to let Neymar join Real Madrid this summer.

According to Goal.com, the French giants will reportedly allow Neymar to leave if he can help the club win the Champions League title this season.

"PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has promised the Brazil international that he will be granted permission to return to Spain if European glory is delivered to the French capital," Bruno Andrade said in his report for Goal.com.

"Over recent weeks, the 25-year-old has confided in those closest to him that he dreams of returning to Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is enjoying his time at Parc des Princes, with 24 goals recorded in just 23 appearances, but has made no secret of his desire to become a leading figure at Real," he added.

Of course, a lot of things will still have to fall into place before Neymar can make the switch to Real Madrid.

Winning European club football's most prestigious tournament is not an easy task. To get to the quarterfinals, Paris Saint-Germain will have to beat Real Madrid first in the round of 16, and there's no telling who they will face next.

In any case, a move back to La Liga for Neymar may not be as far-fetched as it sounds.

He has been doing well since he left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but whispers of discontent have started to become more audible as the months go by.

The Brazilian forward already had to deal with a huge amount of criticism after his dust-up with striker Edinson Cavani over free-kick and penalty duties earlier in the season. However, things got worse when he decided to step up and take a penalty during the final minutes of Paris Saint-Germain's 8–0 victory over Dijon last week.

Cavani needed just one more goal to become the club's all-time top scorer, but apparently, Neymar didn't know that and he took the penalty. Well, fans weren't happy and he was booed.

Now reports are saying that he regrets signing with Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be interesting to see if Paris Saint-Germain could hold on to him this season.