Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to Leave This Summer

(Photo: Reuters/Javier Barbancho) Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their match against Villarreal, Jan. 13, 2018.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo managed to silence his doubters when he scored a brace against Deportivo La Coruña during their 7–1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday. But hours before the tip-off, football fans were busy talking about something else involving the reigning Ballon D'Or winner.

According to Yahoo Sports' Duncan Castles, Los Blancos have reportedly given Ronaldo permission to seek a move away from Madrid in the offseason, and Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are his most likely landing spots at the moment.

"According to sources in Madrid, Florentino Perez will seek to maximise his club's income on a transfer but is conscious that a compromise will be required on a transfer fee. Ronaldo wants that price set at no more than one tenth of the symbolic €1billion release clause in his current contract," Castles wrote in his report.

"Ronaldo's relationship with Perez is said to have deteriorated badly in recent months with Madrid's record goalscorer complaining that the club reneged on an end-of-season promise to improve his financial terms," he added.

United have always kept tabs on Ronaldo ever since he left Old Trafford and joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, and they are one of the few clubs that have the financial muscle to land the Portuguese forward and give him what he wants.

The question is, do they want to sign another player who can potentially take playing time away from promising young stars like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford?

It's also interesting to note that Alexis Sánchez's move to Old Trafford is pretty much a done deal already, and the Manchester Evening News has reported that he had already undergone a medical at the club's Carrington Training ground.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have always been willing to spend money to get the biggest names in football at the moment, it's not surprising to hear that they are in the mix.