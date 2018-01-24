Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Expected to Pursue Liverpool's Mohamed Salah This Summer

(Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble) Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their third goal against Arsenal, Aug. 27, 2017.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah once again. And this time, Hany Abo Rida, the president of the Egyptian Football Association, was the one to make the claim.

"Real Madrid will make an offer for Salah during the summer," Rida said recently, according to the Liverpool Echo. "Salah is now looking to improve his game. Obviously if an Egyptian plays for a club as popular around the world as Real Madrid, it's going to be great for Egyptian football," he continued.

Well, it would appear that football officials in Egypt really like the idea of Salah joining Real Madrid.

Egypt's national team manager Hector Cúper has also mentioned that the winger was good enough to play for the Spanish giants during a press conference last month.

"Without doubt he is the star of the team, but what has helped us to qualify (for the World Cup) is the humility of all the team, including Salah," Cúper said, via the Liverpool Echo. "Salah is a very good player who has the ability to play for Real Madrid without doubt," he added.

Salah is expected to draw a lot of attention this summer after his impressive performance with Liverpool this season. That much is clear. However, the Reds are going to do everything they can to hold on to highly rated winger because they just can't afford to lose him.

In any case, Real Madrid are expected to make several "galáctico" signings this summer as they look to replace the aging front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Tottenham's Harry Kane, Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi have been mentioned as potential replacements for the attacking trio in recent weeks.

Perhaps it's now time to add Salah to that list.