Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Eyeing Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Eden Hazard

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez seems to be lining up a new front three to replace the misfiring trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Real Madrid have identified Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Eden Hazard as the potential successors to their current front three, and they are expected to pursue them this summer.

"In the short term there may still be some time for Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo to shine together, but a big summer transfer window is expected at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where the attacking trident of the future could be put together piece by piece," J. L. Calderón wrote in his report for Marca.

Real Madrid will likely find it difficult to sign all three of them in the same transfer window, but Calderón has pointed out that the Spanish giants are not averse to splashing the cash and they have made similar moves before in the past.

"Already Real Madrid have collected several Galactico players at once, having brought Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and David Beckham together, before Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema all arrived at the same time, with Bale eventually taking the Brazilian's place," Calderón said.

As noted by Calderón, Neymar is on top of Real Madrid's list and they will have to spend a lot of money to bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu. Hazard won't come cheap either, but he's an attainable target because he seems to be interested in making the move to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has continued to score goals at a blistering pace for Bayern, and it's currently unknown if the reigning Bundesliga champions are even willing to part ways with their top goal scorer.

Real Madrid have also been linked to strikers Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi, per Calderón.