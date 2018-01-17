Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Interested in Roma Goalkeeper Alisson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Agencia de Noticias ANDES) Alisson playing for Brazil in 2016.

Real Madrid seem to have found a potential transfer target if they fail to sign Manchester United's David de Gea or Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Los Blancos have now entered the mix to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker. However, Roma are unlikely to let him leave this month so Real Madrid will have to wait until the summer to make their move.

Alisson has also noted that he wants to stay with his current until the end of the season.

"It's always a pleasure to know that [big] clubs are keeping an eye on you. Maybe we talk about it in June," Alisson told Sky Sports, via CalcioMercato.com. "It's always nice to know that great teams are looking for you. But I want to do well in Rome, so we'll talk about it in June," he added.

Well, the good news is that he's open to a move in the summer.

Real Madrid have been looking for someone to replace Keylor Navas as first-choice goalkeeper for years now. Aside from de Gea and Courtois, Los Blancos were rumored to be interested in Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga as well, but a potential transfer was put on hold due to a foot injury which would keep him out of action until March.

Well, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has already told the media that he's not looking to bring in a new goalkeeper during the January transfer window, so Navas will likely keep his job until the end of the season.

"As a coach I don't need a goalkeeper, right now I don't need another keeper. But later, if things change in June when we sit down to talk about the squad, maybe there will be positions where we will sign players," Zidane said earlier this month, according to AS.