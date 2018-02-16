Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Interested in Tottenham Centre-Back Toby Alderweireld

Reuters/Paul Childs Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld walks past manager Mauricio Pochettino as he is substituted after sustaining an injury, Nov. 1, 2017.

Recent reports have indicated that several Premier League clubs are monitoring Toby Alderweireld's situation at Tottenham as negotiations over a new deal continue to stall.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal have been mentioned as potential suitors for the Belgian footballer if Tottenham decide to part ways with him, but they may also have to face some competition from one of the top clubs in La Liga.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing Alderweireld as well, and they are ready to pursue the centre-back if he fails to agree to new terms to extend his stay at north London.

"The Spanish giants are keen on the Belgium international centre-half, and have been alerted by his contract stand-off — and the fact he was not picked in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League draw away to Juventus," Cross said in his report.

"The 28-year-old has been in discussions with Spurs but is likely to want not just to be put on a par with the club's top earners but to get in excess of £150,000-a-week," he added.

Per Cross, Alderweireld's current contract includes a one-year extension that can be triggered in the summer of 2019. However, it also contains a £25 million release clause that can be triggered at the end of next season, as long as a transfer is finalized at least 14 days before the window closes.

Well, Alderweireld is clearly worth more than £25 million in the transfer market, and as noted by Cross, Tottenham may have to consider selling him this offseason if they want to avoid losing him for a bargain price after the 2018-19 season.

At the moment, Belgian centre-back is still a key member of Tottenham's back four, but things will get pretty interesting once the transfer window reopens in the summer.