Real Madrid Transfer Rumors 2018: Los Blancos Prepared to Move Cristiano Ronaldo to Get Neymar

(Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann) Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar warms up before a match.

Real Madrid are reportedly devising a massive player-plus-cash deal to bring Neymar to the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to Cadena SER, the Los Blancos are prepared to offer Cristiano Ronaldo plus a significant amount of cash for Neymar this summer.

The report says that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is obsessed with the idea of signing the Paris Saint-Germain forward and he is expected to make his move after the World Cup in Russia.

Neymar would infuse some youth into Real Madrid's aging front-line if he agrees to join, but former club president Ramón Calderón, the man who brought Ronaldo to the Santiago Bernabéu from Manchester United in 2009, was quick to note that the alleged leak would only distract the players from the current campaign.

"Filter a story that you are prepared to swap Cristiano for Neymar to cover-up the crisis and unrest among the fans is a foolish move and will only impact on the harmony within the squad. There is still much football to be played this season and it's not a shrewd move to point the finger at the very player who could get the club out of its current situation," Calderón said, via Spanish publication AS.

Calderón has a point. However, this is pretty much a lost season already since they are now 19 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Of course, there have already been rumors of a potential transfer even before Cadena SER's report came out. In fact, Pérez has already made a not-too-subtle attempt to lure Neymar last month by claiming the Brazilian star would have a better chance of breaking the Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or duopoly if he joins Real Madrid.

"Madrid is a club that gives big players what they need," Pérez said, via AS.

However, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has brushed off the idea of a transfer.

"Neymar to Real Madrid? That's impossible," Al-Khelaifi stated last month, according to AS.