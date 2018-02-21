Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Pushing To Sign Chelsea Star Eden Hazard

Reuters/David Klein Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action with Watford's Etienne Capoue, Feb. 5, 2018.

Real Madrid are about to make a push to sign Chelsea's Eden Hazard in the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, club president Florentino Pérez is reportedly traveling to London to negotiate the move for Hazard, and attacking midfielder Isco has been mentioned as a possible makeweight in the deal.

Previous reports have indicated that Los Blancos are prepared to offer £100 million plus Wales star Gareth Bale to Chelsea in a player-plus-cash deal for the Belgian forward, but Isco may be the one heading to west London if he thinks the switch is right for his career. It is rumored that Álvaro Morata has been recruiting him to join the Blues for months now.

Meanwhile, ESPN FC pundit Steve Nicol talked about Real Madrid's interest in signing Hazard recently, and he said Chelsea probably would not let him leave this offseason.

"You'd have to think it's going to happen at some stage," Nicol said, via the Express. "I don't see it happening in the summer," he added.

"There's so much going on at Chelsea and the one thing they don't want to do is get rid of their best players and that would be Hazard for me. That's a miss for me," he continued.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants over the past year, but Real Madrid have not been able to seal the deal because Chelsea refused to negotiate.

In an interview with French football show Téléfoot earlier this month, Hazard said he was happy at Stamford Bridge at the moment, but he also admitted that he could leave Chelsea in the future.

"I still have two years left on my contract. I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see," Hazard said, via the Independent.