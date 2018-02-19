Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Reportedly Interested in Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Reuters/Lee Smith Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj in action with Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Feb. 3, 2018

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a summer bid for one of the biggest stars in the Premier League. This time, it is not David de Gea, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, or Thibaut Courtois.

According to The Sun's Neil Custis, Los Blancos are planning to make move for Paul Pogba this offseason. However, Manchester United are not interested in parting ways with him despite his recent dip in form, and Pogba is not interested in making a switch either. Still, Real Madrid are expected to keep an eye on his situation at Manchester, and it is believed that it will take an offer in excess of £120 million to pry him away from the Red Devils.

Pogba is clearly not happy with the way he has been misused at United since he made the switch from Juventus in 2016, but ESPN's Scott Patterson has noted that Real Madrid are unlikely to get a deal done because of the enormous amount of money it will take to bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu. Their poor relationship with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, does not help matters either.

"United fans will be relieved to hear that Mino Raiola isn't the most popular man at the Bernabeu, and club president Florentino Perez has never bought a player from the super agent. Zinedine Zidane may be a fan of Pogba, but Real Madrid are reportedly put off by the transfer fee that would be required to get him out of Manchester, as well as his salary demands and the large fee Raiola would also demand," Patterson said in his report.

Meanwhile, Spanish news outlet Sport has reported that the reigning La Liga champions are not really interested in signing Pogba because they do not need to strengthen their midfield since they already have quality players like Luka Modrić, Tono Kroos, Isco, and Marco Asensio in the squad. Instead, Real Madrid are expected to overhaul their frontline this offseason.