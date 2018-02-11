Transfer Rumors 2018: Real Madrid Reportedly Planning to Pursue David De Gea this Summer

Reuters/Sergio Perez Spain's David de Gea passes a ball during a training session, June 10, 2016.

Thibaut Courtois may have spoken openly of his desire to return to the La Liga recently, but reports in Spain have suggested that Manchester United's David de Gea remains Real Madrid's top priority in the upcoming summer transfer market.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez reportedly prefers to sign De Gea over Courtois this offseason as they continue to look for a replacement for current first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The report also claims that De Gea is interested in joining Real Madrid as well and has instructed his agent, Jorge Mendes, to begin contract negotiations with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid have been eyeing De Gea for years now, and they have tried to pry him away from Manchester United several times already.

In fact, they came close to signing him back in 2015, but they failed to complete the transfer on time due to paperwork problems. The Spanish goalkeeper would eventually sign a new four-year contract with the Red Devils months later.

During a recent appearance on "The Debate," Sky Sports pundit Craig Bellamy also said he thinks De Gea would eventually make the switch to Real Madrid and it was "just a matter of time" before it happens.

"Usually every top club has a rebuild and maybe it has been a little bit more overdue with Madrid because of the success of they have had in the Champions League. But I see De Gea being a huge part of that and Real Madrid do spend money, they always have done, they have been quiet over the last few years," Bellamy said, via Sky Sports.

"So probably due to the fact that it will take a huge fee to get him and prise him away from Man United, I would be shocked if he did not go," he continued.