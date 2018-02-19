Reuters/Eddie Keogh Tottenham's Erik Lamela celebrates scoring their second goal against Newport County, Feb. 7, 2018.

Érik Lamela has fallen short of expectations since he made the switch to Tottenham from A.S. Roma in 2013, but the club's brass seems to think that he may still be worth the investment if he can stay healthy.

The oft-injured winger/attacking midfielder's current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2019, but according to ESPN's Dan Kilpatrick, Spurs are reportedly considering triggering an option to extend his contract by a year to tie him down until the 2020 offseason.

"The one-year clause ensures Spurs have an advantage in potential transfer talks and they will not entertain any derisory in bids for a player who is happy at the club and focused on earning a place in Argentina's World Cup squad in the final months of the season," Kilpatrick wrote in his report.

However, Kilpatrick went on to say that Spurs may consider offers for the Argentine footballer this summer since their attacking midfield is too crowded at the moment. If he stays, Lamela will have to compete for playing time against the likes of Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min because Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are all but certain of a place in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Kilpatrick has also reported that contract talks between Tottenham and Toby Alderweireld have reached a standstill.

"Spurs have been trying to tie Alderweireld to a new deal for more than a year but are no closer to an agreement after talks broke down last month. Alderweireld's current deal, worth £50,000-a-week, expires in 2019," Kilpatrick said.

Apparently, the Belgian centre-back wants a guaranteed salary of £150,000-per-week, but Tottenham are reluctant to give him what he wants because their top player, Harry Kane, is only earning around £110,000-a-week.

Spurs do have to option to extend Alderweireld's contract by a year, but by doing so, they will also activate a £25 million buyout clause.