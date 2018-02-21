Transfer Rumors 2018: Will Paris Saint-Germain Pursue Marco Rojo?

Reuters/John Sibley Manchester United's Marco Rojo reacts during their FA Cup Quarter Final match against Chelsea, March 13, 2017.

There seem to be several conflicting reports concerning Marco Rojo's future at Manchester United in the past few days.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to make a move to sign Rojo in the summer as contract talks with United continue to drag on. "Paris Saint-Germain want to make the 27-year-old their next big South American signing with a £30million summer move," McGrath wrote in his report.

However, ESPN's Jonathan Johnson has reported that a source have told him Rojo is not really on Paris Saint-Germain's radar at the moment because manager Unai Emery is facing an uncertain future at the club.

"The source said that with Emery's contract coming to an end and with his future uncertain with the Champions League hanging in the balance, that sporting director Antero Henrique is not pushing ahead and pursuing any new players," Johnson said.

"PSG could show an interest in Rojo this summer but that is unlikely to happen before a decision is made on Emery's future and any potential new coach has discussed their vision for the team with Henrique," he continued.

As noted by Johnson, Emery should keep his job if Paris Saint-Germain make it to the final four. However, they have a mountain to climb ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg matchup against Real Madrid after their 3-1 defeat in the first leg last week.

Emery is probably not thinking too far ahead right now while his job is on the line, but Paris Saint-Germain will likely be in the mix to sign Rojo if he stays.

Meanwhile, Don Balón also chimed in by claiming United wanted to move Rojo to make room for Real Madrid centre-back Raphaël Varane. However, it should be noted that reports originating from the Spanish outlet tend to fall wide of the mark.

Varane is a viable transfer target for United, though, and he has been linked to a move to Manchester for months now.