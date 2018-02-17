'Transformers' Rumors: Paramount-Hasbro Rebooting Franchise After 'Bumblebee:The Movie'

Facebook/Transformers "Bumblebee: The Movie" is rumored to be the last movie for the current "Transformers" franchise as Paramount-Hasbro is said to be rebooting its cinematic universe.

The earlier announced "Transformers 6" may not come to fruition as rumors claim that Paramount-Hasbro is rebooting the Transformers cinematic universe after the release of "Bumblebee: The Movie."

According to reports, a preview event for New York's upcoming Toy Fair has revealed the slate of Paramount-Hasbro movies in the pipeline, and the already announced "Transformers 6," which was supposed to be a sequel to last year's "Transformers: The Last Knight" was missing from the list.

Supposedly, the cancellation of the movie is due to Paramount-Hasbro's decision to reboot the entire franchise with the departure of long-time "Transformers" director Michael Bay. For some, rebooting the franchise may be the right thing to do as, after all, despite the "Transformers" movies raking in billions of dollars for the studio, they failed to deliver sensible and riveting stories.

To recall, it was in April 2016 when Paramount Pictures tasked three of the most respected writers in the industry to helm the studio's Hasbro-Paramount cinematic universe: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon, Eisner Award winner Brian K. Vaughan and "Guardians of the Galaxy" screenwriter Nicole Perlman. With Bay's departure from the franchise, the aforementioned writers may now have the freehand on how they want the planned cinematic universe will pan out, including "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" movies, hence, the reboot.

As of this writing, "Transformers" fans are still waiting for an official statement from Paramount-Hasbro that can confirm whether "Transformers 6" has really been cancelled. However, it is speculated that the first installment of the reboot of the "Transformers" franchise may arrive in 2021 as there is an unnamed movie slated for release that year.

Meanwhile, after the standalone "Bumblebee" spinoff movie, Paramount-Hasbro has four other movies to arrive until 2021, including the unnamed movie believed to be the reboot of "Transformers," "G.I. Joe," "Micronauts," and "Dungeons & Dragons."

"Bumblebee: The Movie" is slated to arrive on December 21 later this year, taking on DC and Warner Bros' standalone "Aquaman" movie at the box-office.