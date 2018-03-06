'Transparent' Co-Stars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker Engaged

Facebook/Transparent Tammy (Melora Hardin) and Sarah (Amy Landecker) in "Transparent"

Former "Transparent" co-stars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are engaged.

Whitford revealed the great news nonchalantly while talking to Ryan Seacrest from the red carpet of the 2018 Academy Awards, where two of the actor's movies — "Get Out" and "The Post" — were nominated for Best Picture.

"I walked out of the room and I said to my fiancé, this is unlike any script I've ever read. This could be incredibly brilliant or it could really not work," he told Seacrest of the horror movie "Get Out."

Prior to the Oscars, Whitford and Landecker graced the 11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees on Friday at Crustacean, where photographers spotted the actress wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Although Seacrest did not push the engagement topic on the spot, a representative for Whitford later confirmed that they are indeed engaged.

The 58-year-old actor and 48-year-old actress first met on the set of Amazon series "Transparent" in 2014, but did not date until a year later. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmys in 2015.

Talking to People that year, Whitford shared that they have a "spectacular" and "wonderful" relationship. "I met her last year, but we didn't start dating for a little while. I work slowly," he laughingly shared the magazine.

Landecker at that time admitted that it took her a while to warm up to Whitford, who she described as "cocky."

"Now I've learned that If I don't like someone at first, that's probably a sign that they're perfect for me because my taste is so bad ... so I was like, 'Oh, see here it is!' I didn't think and now I'm the happiest I've ever been," she added.

Despite having two nominated films at the 90th Academy Awards, Whitford failed to bag the Best Picture award. Still, it looks like he won big with his engagement anyway.

This will be the second marriage for both Whitford and Landecker.