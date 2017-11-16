'Transparent' Season 5 Cast News: Jeffrey Tambor Out? Writers Exploring Possibility as Second Sexual Harassment Claim Surfaces

The Emmy-winning drama series "Transparent" might lose its main star Jeffrey Tambor. The writers are reportedly considering writing off his character Maura Pfefferman amid a sexual harassment allegation.

Facebook/TransparentAmazon At least two people have come forward to accuse "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment.

A report from Deadline revealed the writers' plan for "Transparent" season 5 but nothing has been made official thus far. Scripts for the show's new season were being prepared when news broke alleging Tambor's indiscretion against a former "Transparent" production assistant, Van Barnes.

She stated in a private Facebook post that Tambor repeatedly propositioned and groped her but she could not tell anyone because the actor made threats of a lawsuit. The actor, on the other hand, claimed Barnes is a "disgruntled assistant" and denied the improper behavior.

Amazon, where "Transparent" streams, is investigating the allegations. Creator Jill Soloway confirmed that the show's cast and crew members are cooperating with the investigations.

An actress on "Transparent" also came forward and claimed Tambor displayed lewd behavior towards her. Trace Lysette implored Soloway to rethink putting the actor back on the show.

Tambor plays a transgender in "Transparent" and won several Outstanding Actor awards for his work from the Emmys, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globes. The Hollywood Walk of Fame recently bestowed his star on Hollywood Boulevard.

"He is very popular with fans in whatever work he does," ceremonies producer Ana Martinez said. "His role in 'Transparent' is groundbreaking and will be a part of television's history for many years to come."

Amazon renewed "Transparent" in September. Season 5 was originally expected to begin streaming in the fall of 2018 but these latest developments could delay production.

"Transparent" is not the only show that might lose its main star because of sexual controversies and allegations. "House of Cards" writers on Netflix are also considering a sixth season without its star Kevin Spacey, who has been besieged with dozens of victims coming forward.

As a wave of accusations hit Hollywood from victims of sexual harassment and assault, studios are said to be reviewing its policies to perhaps add a moral clause to its contracts. Other agencies in the industry, such as award-giving bodies and guilds, are also reviewing its qualifications and memberships.