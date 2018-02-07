'Trap Adventure 2:' The Mobile Game That Will Drive You Mad

iTunes, Apple Promotional screenshot from iTunes product page

The new mobile game going viral is not for the faint of heart. "Trap Adventure 2" is ridiculously hard and frustrating, because it was made that way.

Developer Hiroyoshi Oshiba originally released "Trap Adventure 2" in 2016, but until recently, the game has not seen much attention. Recent videos of the comedic attempts of players trying to complete the game have gone viral, as the footage reveals the game's almost impossible difficulty. The viral videos made rounds on social media in recent months as the game continues to get bad reviews for its hilarious difficulty.

"Trap Adventure 2" is a two-dimensional dungeon crawler reminiscent of the first "Super Mario" game ever created. The game is set in 8-bit graphics, yet has fluid and responsive controls to make it "easier" for players. The word "easier" does not really fit, though, as there is nothing easy about this game.

One of the viral videos originated from a tweet by a Japanese player, which can be watched here. The tweet has since received over 15 million views, 136,406 shares, and 213,454 likes, and this is only one of the many gameplay videos available now.

Players try to avoid spikes, pitfalls, and moving walls, as some of the many fatal obstacles in the game. What makes this game frustrating, however, is its player movement prediction. It takes the concept of "out of the frying pan and into the fire" to whole new levels with multiple obstacles set in motion based on player positioning and prediction. It really is a game that has the goal of killing you, and not the goal of completion.

Recent attention and recognition of the game have players and viewers dubbing it as a "troll game." Troll games are notorious for just downright aiming to annoy, frustrate, humor, or entertain players without the sole purpose of playing to complete the game.

"Trap Adventure 2" is available for free for iOS in the Apple Store. Let this serve as a stern warning to interested players: Prepare for the worst.