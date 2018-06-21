Travis Barker Readmitted to Hospital; Blink-182 Residency Postponed

Wikimedia Commons/Carl Lender Featured in the image is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's health woes continue after having to return to the hospital due to blood clot complications found in both of his arms.

TMZ reported that after being released by a Los Angeles hospital on Monday night, the 42-year-old drummer had to be readmitted on Tuesday morning because of further complications.

According to a report from People, the rock star is also suffering from a skin infection called cellulitis as well as from a staph infection. The doctors are now giving him blood thinners to cure the cellulitis.

Barker was first admitted in the hospital late last week to treat his blood clots, and then, he updated his fans about his condition through a Twitter post on Saturday, June 16.

While the band did not confirm that Barker had to be readmitted to the hospital, they revealed that he still has a major medical condition on their social media accounts and apologized for having to push back their scheduled "Kings of the Weekend" shows at the Palms Casino this coming weekend, June 23 and 24, because of their drummer's condition.

"He has been ordered by his doctors to refrain from any activity that may cause further damage or cause the clots to travel. As it stands now, he will be prevented from playing until the beginning of July when everything will be re-evaluated," the band said in their post.

Blink-182 also mentioned that they will announce the new dates for their shows in the coming days on their website. They also said that those who cannot go to their rescheduled dates will be able to refund their tickets at their points of purchase.

Meanwhile, the band's bassist Mark Hoppus said in an interview with Apple Music's Beat 1 radio that they are working on the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated album "California." He also said that the upcoming album will be "really aggressive and really catchy and dark and weird."