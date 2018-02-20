Travis Scott Makes First Public Appearance Since Daughter Stormi's Birth

Wikimedia Commons/Brandon Dull Rapper Travis Scott performs during a concert in February 2016.

Travis Scott recently watched a Houston Rockets game — marking the first time he was seen in public after welcoming his first child with Kylie Jenner.

The rapper hit the court on Friday, Feb. 9 and watched the Houston Rockets go against the Denver Nuggets. Scott, 25, even took a free throw on the court at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as he took the shot before the game.

Scott and Jenner have been dating since April 2017. The makeup mogul announced daughter Stormi's birth on Instagram after hiding her entire pregnancy from the public. It came with an 11-and-a-half minute video documenting her pregnancy journey until the day Stormi arrived.

Although the two are not living together, a source told PEOPLE that the "Butterfly Effect" rapper has been "very much involved" in raising his child with Jenner. A different source revealed that Stormi will have a great influence on the hitmaker's new music material. Scott will also become "way more selective on the gigs he takes" now that he is a father.

The next day, Scott received the key to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas as part of an annual Black History Month celebration. The honor was given by Mayor Allen Owen, who officially declared the day as Travis Scott Day.

"This place right here gave me all my ideas," Scott stated in his acceptance speech (via Twitter). "It's the drive and focus of what I'm doing now. Music, design, whatever I'm doing. I owe everything to this city."

He added, "This is my first award. I cannot be more proud to get my award in my hometown... This is everything I fight for, this is everything I cry about every night... just for a moment like this."