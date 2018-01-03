'Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis' Release Date: Game to Hit iOS 'Early 2018'

(Photo: Oasis Games/NetEase) A promotional image for "Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis."

It won't be long before iOS users can join the fun and mayhem in "Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis."

Android users have been playing the game for almost a month now. Overall, it has enjoyed "positive reception" in the platform, as per publisher NetEase, who announced in a press release that the game will be available for download for Apple users in "early 2018."

While the studio did not get more specific than that, the announcement does indicate that "Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis" will be releasing sooner rather than later. It could be as early as this month or as late as March.

Either way, iOS users can take advantage of the remaining days leading to its release to take part in the pre-launch launch event, where they can enjoy rewards like 100,000 Silver coins and five Elite Fragments that will be useful in the game.

Sporting a "humorous anime" visual style, "Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis" combines third-person elements with massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), platformer, and bullet hell components, making for a game like no other. The official description reads: