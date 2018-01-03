'Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis' Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Google Play/Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis Promotional image for 'Treasure Raiders: Zombie Crisis'

Promising new character-based shooter MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) "Treasure Raider: Zombie Crisis" has released a new trailer for the character Charles Hunter. The trailer showcased Charles' gameplay and unique abilities while he massacres numerous zombies.

There are currently five playable characters each of whom comes with unique skills and personalities. Charles mainly uses the element of ice, blasting enemies with freezing and slow effects to limit the enemies' movements. On the other hand, Mary conceals a terrible monster within which she uses to devastate groups of enemies.

Cursed baby Dr. Harry Potten uses powerful mechs to provide a reliable defense while shooting rockets at the enemy while the mysterious Silver Seeker hides her true identity but provides healing powers for her team. Finally, there's Mr. Drake who is a natural tank, able to deliver punishing blows at short range while absorbing incoming damage.

Developed by Oasis Games and NetEase, "Treasure Raider: Zombie Crisis" features PvP and PvE modes giving players both a cooperative and competitive experience. In PvP, players test their skills against each other in action-packed battles. Players can choose to go in 1v1 solo or as a team in 4v4 combat.

In PvE, players go on quests to acquire items and upgrade their character's abilities. There are also Challenge Dungeons which are divided into two difficulties, Normal and Elite with the Normal refreshing every day and the Elite refreshing every week. Completing these dungeons net players with various rewards that are even better than those found in regular dungeons.

The game debuted a few weeks ago with a limited version of the game currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play. This version currently has all the basic features for players to try out.

"Treasure Raider: Zombie Crisis" is set for a global release this year for the iOS and Android platforms.