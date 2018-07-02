Trevor Ariza to Leave Rockets for Suns With a 1-Year, $15M Contract

Trevor Ariza, veteran forward who was instrumental in the Houston Rockets' seven-game match against the Golden State Warriors during last season's Western Conference finals, is now with the Phoenix Suns. Ariza has agreed to a one-year deal worth $15 million.

Ariza, one of the league's premier defenders, is also a valuable commodity for his outside shooting. Having averaged 11.7 points per game and shooting 36.8 percent from the three-point line, he is known for being an asset when it comes to both offense and defense, as shown in the Rockets' losing effort against the 2018 NBA champions, as pointed out by the Bleacher Report.

He is now 33 years old, though, and he has seen his role alternate between the starting line-up and as a player coming off the bench. In his last five seasons, he has seen action as one of the starting five in the Rockets' lineup owing to his versatility in defense, finishing fourth on the team with 2.8 defensive win shares during the last season.

His one-year $15 million contract is one of the more lucrative offers the wing defender will likely receive for this offseason, as Deadspin pointed out. This could be the Suns' last-minute bids this summer to bring the team closer to playoff contention, as one of the supporting pieces for Devin Booker alongside Josh Jackson, last year's lottery pick.

Ariza will also likely slot in nicely in the mentor role for the plenty of wing players on the team, including Booker, Jackson, T.J. Warren, and promising rookie Mikal Bridges.

With his departure, the Rockets have lost one of their tougher defensive match-ups against the league's other wing shooters, and will likely feel the loss of one of their more dependable switch defenders as well. It now remains to be seen if Ariza will stick with his number "1" with his new squad.