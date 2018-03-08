Trey Songz' Accuser Granted Temporary Restraining Order

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Trey Songz performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Daytime Village in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2015.

A woman who accused Trey Songz of hitting her during the NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles was granted a temporary restraining order.

Following a court hearing on Tuesday, a judge granted her request for protection against the 33-year-old musician.

The woman earlier filed a police report accusing the singer of choking and punching her last Feb. 17.

The woman's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, announced the news via a Twitter post. "Update: we obtained the restraining order against Trey Songz this morning," Bloom wrote on Tuesday. "There's no excuse for violence against women. It must stop. It stops when we stand with victims."

Update: we obtained the restraining order against Trey Songz this morning.

There's no excuse for violence against women. It must stop. It stops when when stand with victims. https://t.co/8z3cAvrrRD — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 6, 2018

According to LA Times, the woman is a longtime friend of the singer-songwriter. She claims she was with Songz on the weekend of the said incident when he rented a home in Hollywood Hills. She said he became angry when she started talking to another man.

"He called her names, choked her and repeatedly punched her in the face. Several people were present and no one helped her," read an official statement from Bloom. The lawyer added that the woman tried to call an Uber to get out of the place, but the musician threw her phone off a cliff. "She took out a second phone and he threw that off the cliff as well."

The statement added that the woman suffered headaches and bruising following the incident. "It's been a terrifying ordeal, but she is resolved to get justice," said Bloom.

Songz has yet to comment on the TRO. His lawyer, Shawn Holley, earlier said that he has not interacted with his accuser since that weekend.

This is not the first time the musician got in trouble with the law. In August 2017, he pled guilty to disturbing the peace in Detroit after microphones and speakers were thrown out from the stage during his concert in 2016.

A few months later, a woman filed a complaint against him after he allegedly attacked her in a strip club in Philadelphia. The woman claims this happened after she stopped him from taking a picture.