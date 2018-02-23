'Trial and Error' Latest News: Kristen Chenoweth to Star in Season 2

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Featured in the image is actress Kristin Chenoweth

It has been confirmed that Emmy-winning actress Kristen Chenoweth will star in the second season of the NBC comedy "Trial and Error."

NBC has finally found a new star to replace John Lithgow, whose case has officially been resolved during season 1. Season 2 of "Trial and Error" will now be focused on Kristen Chenoweth and her character's series of legal woes.

According to TV Line, Chenoweth will play the role of an eccentric heiress, Lavinia Peck-Foster, who is suspected of murder after her husband, Edgar, was found dead, stuffed inside a suitcase in the back of her own car. Lavinia, who is revealed to have never left her home at Pack Garden for years, will have to enlist the help of the same law firm that solved Lithgow's character's case in the first season.

This means that Nicholas D'agosto, Jayma Mays and the rest of the first season's cast, apart from Lithgow, will be returning to the show.

"We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show," executive producer Jeff Astrof said in a statement. "When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow's skates. She was our first choice all along, and thankfully for us became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun," he went on to say.

Chenoweth herself recently expressed her excitement for her new role. "I'm excited to slip into a role that feels very right for me at this time," Chenoweth said. "Plus, I'm surrounded by genius comedic actors and brilliant writing. I admire John Lithgow so much and want to make him proud by continuing what he began," she added.

Created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller, "Trial and Error" is a spoof of crime documentaries and follows only a single case every season.

So far, an announcement for the show's second season premiere is yet to be made.