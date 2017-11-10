TripAdvisor Marks Hotels Involved in Sexual Assault Cases Using Red Badge

TripAdvisor cited their "family-friendly" language while reportedly taking down a forum post about the Paraiso Maya resort, where a Dallas tourist claims to have been raped by a security guard. In the light of recent events, the travel review company saw it fit to add red badges to resorts and hotels involved in sexual assault reports.

Three resorts in Mexico, including the Grand Velas Riviera Maya, the Iberostar Paraiso Maya, and the Iberostar Paraiso Lindo, were the first recipients of this badges, as the New York Times reports.

Reuters/Mike Blake The logo for a travel website company TripAdvisor Inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo.

The text, however, adds little to no information on the nature of any allegations a reviewer may post against a hotel. According to their text, "TripAdvisor has been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property which may not be reflected in reviews found in this listing."

"Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans," as the review company hedged in their new badge.

This has been the case with 35-year-old Kristie Love, who had her recount of her rape by a security guard on the premised of the Paraiso Maya resort deleted by TripAdvisor, as she shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"In that review there's a line about a doctor making a medical diagnosis. Because it was a third-party medical diagnosis, it constituted hearsay," Brian Hoyt, a TripAdvisor spokesperson, said.

TripAdvisor has covered up accounts of drugged drinks, sexual assault and injuries that went on in Mexican resorts, according to travelers from across the U.S.

"To me it's like censoring," said Wendy Avery-Swanson of Phoenix, whose account of her blackout after being served a small amount of alcohol at a swim-up bar has been deleted by TripAdvisor.

"It wasn't hearsay, it actually happened to me," Avery-Swanson maintained. The company has a slightly different opinion though, according to a company representative.

"It's important that anyone who suspects foul play or illegal activity contact the local authorities rather than use a review platform as their primary way to share their experience," TripAdvisor's spokesperson said.

As recently as Oct. 16, the review site was still turning away reviews with recounts of sexual assault. Josh Remini, a victim of assault at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya, had his negative review pushed away, with TripAdvisor again calling it "Hearsay."