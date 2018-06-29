Tripp Halstead's Father Shares Struggle of Losing His Son

Facebook/TrippHalsteadUpdates Inspirational boy Tripp Halstead with his father Bill posed for a photo that was uploaded on Facebook weeks before his death in March 16, 2018.

Three months after Tripp Halstead's passing, his parents still feel the grief.

The young boy, who had an emotional journey due to the brain injury that he sustained when he was hit by a falling tree branch, passed away on March 16. It was after five years of struggling with the effects of the freak accident that took place outside his daycare center. He was 7 years old at the time of his death.

According to a report from People, the young boy spent 10 months in the hospital before the doctors allowed him to go home. His health journey inspired a lot of people.

On the Tripp Halstead Updates Facebook page, Tripp's mother Stacy Halstead shared an entry taken from her husband Bill's personal page where he opened up about how difficult it is for him to deal with their son's death.

"The toughest obstacle I knew I'd have to face when I restarted training was knowing that I'd have to come back upstairs and just like I have for the last 4 years I'd look over to Tripp's chair to see how he was doing, tonight I came upstairs and looked over at his chair and it was empty, empty like a big part of my heart," Bill wrote.

The heartbroken father also said that while Tripp may not be able to talk, the smile that his son gave him every time he would come back upstairs was already as loud as any song.

The post inspired their followers to pour their hearts out about their own losses. Some even shared how they dealt with the pain of losing their loved ones.

Other netizens sent comforting words for the family, especially for the grieving father. "Oh dear Bill. My heart goes out to you. You have been so strong and supportive of Stacy that we tend to leave you behind. Don't ever think we forgot how much you loved that sweet little man," one of the commenters stated.