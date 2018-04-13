Tristan Thompson Booed During Cavs Game After Being Accused of Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Facebook/KUTWK Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson in one of the scenes of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Tristan Thompson is feeling the backlash of the cheating allegations hurled against him while girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with their first child.

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was booed by the audience during the team's home game against the New York Knicks at The Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday, April 11, a day after the allegations about his infidelity went public.

According to a report from US Weekly, Thompson's name was not mentioned when he entered the game during its first quarter, but he received jeers and boos as soon as his face was seen on the big screen.

"Everyone in the stadium could hear it," a source told the online publication. "Tristan must have heard, but didn't change his expression," the insider added.

A fan also turned to Twitter to tag Thompson on a photo showing a woman among the crowd during the Cavs' recent game bearing a banner that said: "We [heart] Khloe."

@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo — Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018

Rumors about Thompson's alleged cheating began after Daily Mail posted several photos and videos showing the 27-year-old basketball player getting cozy with another woman at Manhattan's PH-D Lounge on Saturday night.

The source who sent the clips said that she personally saw how it happened, saying that she saw him with a big group of friends and the girl whom he was making out with during that time. The source also said that Thompson was texting and talking to someone on the phone, and the mystery girl appeared to be looking over his shoulder.

Another report from The Shade Room showed several photos and a video on Instagram showing the basketball pro while entering his hotel with a woman. The report also mentioned that the pair also exited the hotel, but Thompson was seen wearing a different outfit. The two also went back to the same hotel the following morning, and then, the unidentified woman was spotted leaving the establishment that night bearing a big bag, but Thompson was not in sight.

TMZ, on the other hand, also published another surveillance video showing the soon-to-be daddy of two with several women who seemed to be flirting with him while Kardashian was just three months pregnant.

Another source told US Weekly that the 33-year-old reality star and entrepreneur was blindsided when she heard the news that her baby daddy was cheating on her while she was waiting for the arrival of their daughter.

A different insider also told People that Thompson had been a "serial cheater" and revealed that more women might surface to prove that he has been constantly cheating on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

The couple has yet to comment about the allegations publicly, and Kardashian is said to be staying in Cleveland with the doctor who will deliver their baby anytime soon.

Kardashian's famous family also remains mum about the cheating allegations.

Aside from his upcoming child with Kardashian, Thompson is also a father to one-year-old Prince Thompson with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.