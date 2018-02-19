Tristan Thompson News: Seen Partying with Khloe Kardashian's Exes at L.A. Party

REUTERS:Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Television personalities Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in attendance as the Houston Rockets play against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 8, 2015

National Basketball Association (NBA) player Tristan Thompson was spotted last weekend attending a party somewhere in Los Angeles with some of the ex-boyfriends of his current girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

As reported by E! News Online, it is confirmed that Thompson, along with Kardashian's exes, French Montana and James Harden, were all seen at the Rémy Martin MVP party. As it turns out, Thompson attended the party not only to celebrate the NBA All-Star Weekend but also to support Travis Scott's performance that night, who is the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, as well as the father of their newborn child.

On paper, having these three people together in one venue for a major event may seem like an uncomfortable situation, but this was not the case. Fortunately for Thompson, the presence of both Harden and Montana did not faze him at all, and he was even seen consuming alcoholic drinks leisurely as the party went on, and thoroughly enjoyed himself that evening.

At one point during the evening, Montana and Thompson were spotted together at the same table. Montana headed toward the 26-year-old's table, which he was sharing with The Weeknd and Future French at the time. Fortunately, Montana and the Cleveland Calier starting center remained civil toward one another as they watched Scott's live act, wherein he performed his songs "Butterfly Effect", "Huncho Jack", "Antidote," and "Goosebumps."

It is safe to assume that everything is going well in the relationship between Thompson and Kardashian, who are both currently expecting their first child together. Despite being pregnant, Kardashian has not yet announced any intention of getting married, and it seems that the two are completely content with where they are right now.

However, some fans took notice of a diamond ring that Kardashian is often seen to be wearing. This roused speculations that she and Thompson may have secretly tied the knot.