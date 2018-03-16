'Tropico 6' News: New Gameplay Trailer Teases 'Large Archipelagos' To Conquer

Facebook/WorldOfTropico Featured is a promotional image for the upcoming game, "Tropico 6."

Gamers anticipating the release of "Tropico 6" was recently treated to a new gameplay trailer that teased the title's "large archipelagos" that they can rule and decorate with the famous Wonders of the World attractions.

"Tropico" games have been letting players be the El Presidente of their islands. However, in "Tropico 6," a slight but substantial change in this aspect was made obvious in the latest gameplay trailer released. The upcoming installment will mainly feature "large archipelagos" (which are groups of islands by definition) so a new leadership strategy is likely in play as well.

Since "Tropico 6" will let players rule over archipelagos instead of just one large chunk of island, new options for transportation and infrastructures are needed to navigate throughout the nation. When the game was announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo last June 2017, developers revealed that it would introduce the use of bridges for the first time in the franchise.

One key element in a successful nation is tourism, and that same principle applies in "Tropico 6." However, things are handled differently in the video game. Instead of having historical attractions that are naturally located in the archipelago, players can carry out high-level of heists such as stealing some of the Wonders of the World.

In an earlier released trailer of "Tropico 6," fans have seen the the Statue of Liberty being transported by a war plane into Tropico. Now, the latest gameplay trailer provides a sneak peek of a stolen Egyptian pyramid and the Sphinx right next to a beach.

Players can still choose to become a loathed dictator or a charming statesman. But in "Tropico 6," El Presidente will have the ability to redesign the palace to his liking and conduct election speeches from its balcony.

Unfortunately, the release date of "Tropico 6" remains unannounced, but it has already been confirmed that it will launch sometime this year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.