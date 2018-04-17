'Tropico 6' Will Have 'Fully Simulated' Citizens, Island Archipelagos

"Tropico 6" will give aspiring dictators the satisfaction of ruling as a benevolent leader, or a ruthless oligarch, provided they can deal with the headaches of running the island and its citizens. The game will have "fully simulated" dwellers, with their own quirks and needs that are bound to make "Tropico 6" even more unpredictable with every run.

Tropicans in the upcoming game from Kalypso Media will be more willful and are definitely more complicated to control. It's a complex system to build, but if the developer pulls it off, citizens will have more nuances and even memories for all the things El Presidente has provided for them.

Facebook/WorldOfTropico El Presidente will have to contend with "fully simulated" Tropicans that will be more realistic, have memories and their own wants and dislikes in the upcoming "Tropico 6."

Everything the new system does will affect the whole island economy in "Tropico 6." One example is the productivity of buildings — in "Tropico 5," establishments will produce at a pre-determined rate for the day, regardless if there are any workers in it or not. That all changes in the next game, as Johannes Pfeifer, senior content designer for the game, pointed out in an interview with Polygon.

"The Tropicans will now have a memory of what's available to them, and what's within reach," he said.

"It not only helps with visually shaping the city and making it more interesting, it also benefits the Tropican individually, in a comprehensible outcome," Pfeiffer added, also noting that it has been a feature that the "Tropico" community has been asking for a while now.

It's the same economy building game that lets players steer the fate of their own banana republic through four distinct eras, and it's not just one island, too. With "Tropico 6," players can now take over entire archipelagos and island chains, the first time that the series did this for a "Tropico" game.

Steam/Tropico 6/Kalypso Media City builder and simulation game "Tropico 6" by Kalypso Media puts players in the seat of either a feared dictator or peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico to build and maintain their grip on a banana republic.

"Build bridges, construct tunnels and transport your citizens and tourists in taxis, buses and aerial cable cars. Tropico 6 offers completely new transportation and infrastructure possibilities," the game's Steam page listed off some of the new infrastructures and services players can put down to manage multiple islands at the same time.

Even as the playing field gets bigger, would-be dictators are also more at a risk of spreading themselves too thin. El Presidente will need to focus on power or wealth, but getting both will be a very tricky prospect with how the new population works.

"The overall idea is we want t provide different opportunities for how you can address the game," Pfeiffer noted about the changes.

"Tropico 6" does not have a launch date announced as of this time, although more details are expected to come out in the following months. The game, when it does come out, will be available for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.