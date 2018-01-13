'True Detective' Season 3 Air Date, News: HBO Plots 2019 Premiere

HBO has a tentative air date for "True Detective" season 3. The show's return follows four years after the last season aired.

Reuters/Mike Blake Mahershala Ali leads the cast of "True Detective" season 3 as an Arkansas detective.

The network's president of programming, Casey Bloys, confirmed that "True Detective" will be back next year because HBO filled its schedule for 2018 with several new shows. Apart from "Westworld" season 2's spring run, the network is set to welcome "Sharp Objects" and "Succession" as its new big players for the summer and fall season.

"True Detective" season 3 will feature Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role as an Arkansas detective. Joining the actor are Stephen Dorf as his police partner and Carmen Ejogo as the schoolteacher whom Ali's character seeks in solving the cases of missing children.

The series will take place in the Ozarks with the scripts written by showrunner Nic Pizzolatto and newly hired writer David Milch ("Deadwood"). Jeremy Saulnier ("Green Room") will direct "True Detective" season 3 with production set to film in February.

HBO hired Milch to help Pizzolatto write the third season following season 2's failure, which received a lot of negative reviews from viewers and critics alike. Former programming president Michael Lombardo admitted he's to blame for "True Detective" season 2 because they rushed the material.

"To deliver, in a very short time frame, something that became very challenging to deliver," Lombardo told The Script in 2016. "That's not what that show is. [Pizzollatto] had to reinvent the wheel, so to speak."

"True Detective" season 1, on the other hand, earned Emmy and Golden Globe awards. It's the network hope that the third season will follow the same fate.

Meanwhile, Milch is also working on bringing back "Deadwood" as a movie. The widely praised period Western drama aired on HBO from 2004 to 2006. HBO is eyeing a fall filming date for this project if they can get all of the original actors back on board.