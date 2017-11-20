'True Detective' Season 3: Carmen Ejogo to Star Alongside Mahershala Ali

"Fantastic Beasts" actress Carmen Ejogo is the latest confirmed addition to the third season of HBO's crime anthology series, "True Detective."

Facebook/TrueDetective Featured is a promotional image for "True Detective" on HBO.

The next installment of Nic Pizzolatto's show will follow the story of a gruesome crime committed at the Ozarks, a region extending from northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. It ranges from interstate 40 in Arkansas to the south and western suburbs of St Louis. Smaller areas from northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas also belong to the region.

Not much has been revealed about the story, but the mystery is said to span across three different time periods. And as the years roll by, the mystery only deepens.

Ejogo has been cast as the female lead named Amelia Reardon. She is a schoolteacher in Arkansas who is connected to the disappearance of two children back in 1980.

Prior to the announcement of her casting, "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali was cast as the lead. The Oscar winner will portray Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays.

Pizzolatto is expected to pen and helm the third season along with newcomer Jeremy Saulnier. The filmmakers also serve as executive producers alongside Scott Stephens, original director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Woody Harrelson, and Matthew McConaughey, who both starred in the pilot season of the anthology. Anonymous Content's Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown are also credited as executive producers.

Apart from starring in J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts," Ejogo has been featured in "Alien: Covenant," and the Oscar-winning film "Selma." As for her TV credits, the actress co-starred in ABC's short-lived drama, "Zero Hour," as FBI agent Rebecca Riley. She is currently cast in the second season of Starz' anthology drama "The Girlfriend Experience."

A release date for "True Detective" season 3 has yet to be set. More updates should follow.